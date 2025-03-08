Qatar National Library Curates Six Empowering Books for International Women’s Day

Doha: Marking the International Women’s Day, Qatar National Library (QNL) has selected six empowering reads featuring thought-provoking stories that highlight the transformative role women have played in history, culture, business, and beyond.

According to Qatar News Agency, the library’s curated list includes “Gravitas: The 8 Strengths That Redefine Confidence” by Lisa Sun with Kathryn Huck, offering guidance on strengthening confidence and enhancing leadership potential.

QNL also emphasized “A Healthy State of Panic: Follow Your Fears to Build Wealth, Crush Your Career, and Win at Life,” by Farnoosh Torabi, which provides practical advice on overcoming fear and using emotions as tools for personal and financial success. Another noteworthy inclusion is “Shark Tales: How I Turned $1,000 Into a Billion-Dollar Business” by Barbara Corcoran with Bruce Littlefield, sharing Corcoran’s journey from a modest loan to a billion-dollar real estate empire, offering inspiration and advice for aspiring businesswomen.

The list features “Girlboss” by Sophia Amoruso, detailing Amoruso’s rise from an eBay seller to CEO of a multimillion-dollar company, serving as a blueprint for turning passion into success and self-reinvention. Additionally, “Arab Women and Their Evolving Roles in the Global Business Landscape,” edited by Ebtihaj Al-A’ali, Minwir M. Al-Shammari, and Hatem Masri, explores the unique and evolving roles of Arab women in global business, highlighting their challenges and contributions.

“Women Entrepreneurship in Family Business,” edited by Vanessa Ratten, Leo-Paul Dana, and Veland Ramadani, delves into the role of women in family businesses, offering insights into navigating challenges and thriving. QNL expressed pride in offering access to these exceptional books, inviting all girls and women to celebrate International Women’s Day by engaging with these influential reads and joining the movement of women shaping today’s world.

International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated annually on March 8. This year’s them

e, ‘For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment’, calls for actions to ensure equal rights, power, and opportunities for all women and girls, aiming for a future where no one is left behind. Empowering youth, particularly young women and adolescent girls, is central to this vision.