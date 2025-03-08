Qatar National Library Showcases Rare Islamic Manuscripts During Ramadan

Doha: Qatar National Library (QNL) has positioned itself as a custodian of Islamic and Arab heritage, safeguarding an impressive collection of rare manuscripts and Qur’ans that shed light on the intellectual and historical legacy of Islamic civilization. During the holy month of Ramadan, these treasures acquire special spiritual significance, providing visitors and researchers the chance to explore unique manuscripts that document Muslim customs during this sacred month, as well as various Qur’ans from different periods of Islamic history.

According to Qatar News Agency, Dr. Mahmoud Zaki, a Manuscripts Specialist at QNL Heritage Library, emphasized the Heritage Library’s critical role as the “heart of Qatar National Library.” He explained that the Heritage Library is devoted to rare books, early publications, and non-traditional materials such as maps, documents, manuscripts, and photographs. These collections focus on Qatari, Gulf, Arab, Islamic, and broadly, human heritage.

Dr. Zaki highlighted the library’s commitment to collecting, preserving, and providing access to heritage across national, regional Arab, and Islamic circles, contributing to the broader understanding of human heritage. He noted that the library boasts a rich collection of manuscripts and rare books, including handwritten Qur’ans from regions like China, the Malay Islands, and Southeast Asia, as well as those crafted by skilled calligraphers from the Ottoman Empire.

Regarding Ramadan, Dr. Zaki mentioned that the written heritage of Muslims includes numerous texts about the virtues of Ramadan, the last ten days, Laylat al-Qadr, and the jurisprudence of fasting. Some famous works include letters from Ibn al-Jawzi and excerpts from Ibn Asakir. These sources are accessible in the library’s reading room during Ramadan and can also be explored online through the library’s website and digital repository.

The library’s permanent exhibition, under the slogan “Read,” allows visitors to view original treasures and rarities. Additionally, QNL has acquired a printed book containing ancient heritage texts about Ramadan and an original manuscript on the virtues of Sha’ban and Ramadan. The library houses hundreds of handwritten Qur’ans and numerous books on Islamic jurisprudence and prophetic hadith.

Dr. Zaki emphasized the cultural and historical value of these manuscripts during Ramadan and noted that reading them requires a special skill. He stated that the Qur’anic text is preserved and accessible, providing a connection to the origins of the sacred book. The library’s preservation and conservation center, accredited by the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), employs advanced techniques to analyze and preserve materials.

The library also launched a joint project with the Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute to develop innovative methodologies for preserving manuscripts and heritage documents. This collaboration aims to enhance understanding of ancient ink and dye production processes. Dr. Zaki noted that the library’s digitization department has successfully converted over 16 million pages of heritage materials into digital formats for future preservation.

Qatar National Library is committed to acquiring rare manuscripts and preserving the documentary heritage of Qatar and the region, focusing on Islamic and historical manuscripts. The library’s team of international experts and advanced facilities work diligently to safeguard this cultural heritage for future generations.