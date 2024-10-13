Qatar Participates in Amman International Book Fair 2024

General
Web Desk

Qatar's Ministry of Culture is taking part in Amman International Book Fair 2024 which runs until Oct. 19. Qatar University Press (QU Press) participates in the event alongside 400 publishing houses from Jordan and abroad. Qatar's participation in the 23rd edition of Amman International Book Fair seeks to present its intellectual production, promote the Ministry of Culture's digital library, and enhance cultural and intellectual communication. Head of Libraries Department at the Ministry of Culture and Director of Doha International Book Fair, Jassim Ahmed Albuainain, stressed the Ministry's keenness to participate in Amman International Book Fair and other international book fairs to highlight aspects of Qatari literature and culture. As part of the Qatari participation, the Ministry of Culture is displaying its new publications in various fields of knowledge, including law, social sciences and humanities, as well as novels and distinguished publications of childrens and young adult books, Albuainain exp lained. Qatar's participation aims to build new relationships with those working in the field of culture and the publishing industry, in addition to showcasing the intellectual production of Qatari publishing houses, he added. Amman International Book Fair 2024 kicked off at Jordan International Exhibition Center last Thursday. Source: Qatar News Agency

