Qatar Participates in Int. Conference on Accelerating Disability Inclusive Social Protection Held in Armenia

Represented by the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), the State of Qatar participated in the International Conference "Accelerating Implementation of Disability Inclusive Social Protection" held in the Republic of Armenia over two days. HE Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at MSDF Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al-Thani chaired the State of Qatar's delegation. On the sidelines of the conference, HE the Republic of Armenia's Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan met with HE Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al-Thani, during which they discussed the prospects of cooperation and the exchange of expertise in the field of social protection, in addition to the work carried out with regards to issues facing persons with disabilities and the protection of child rights. Source: Qatar News Agency