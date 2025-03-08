Qatar Participates in OIC Foreign Ministers Extraordinary Meeting to Address Israeli Aggression

Jeddah: The State of Qatar participated on Friday in the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The meeting was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and focused on discussing the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, as well as addressing the calls for their displacement from their land.

According to Qatar News Agency, the delegation representing the State of Qatar at the meeting was led by His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi. The gathering of foreign ministers aimed to deliberate on the critical situation faced by Palestinians and explore measures for resolving the conflict.