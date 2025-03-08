Instagram Testing New “Community Chat” Feature

Doha: Instagram is working on a new feature called “Community Chat,” which allows users to create group conversations of up to 250 members within the app, focused on specific topics, and control who can join.

According to Qatar News Agency, unlike “Broadcast Channels,” where only content creators can send messages to their followers, “Community Chat” enables all members to participate in the conversation.

The feature includes built-in moderation tools such as message deletion and member removal. Additionally, the platform will review these chats according to its community standards.

Instagram clarified that the feature is still in an internal prototype stage, aiming to help users connect with others who share similar interests.