Qatar Releases Latest Exchange Rates for Global Currencies

Doha: The Qatar News Agency has released the latest exchange rates for a variety of global currencies against the Qatari Riyal, showcasing the current buying and selling values for each currency in the local market. These rates are crucial for businesses, travelers, and investors who are engaging in financial transactions involving different currencies.

According to Qatar News Agency, the exchange rate for the Malaysian Ringgit is set at 0.87100 for buying and 0.94120 for selling. The Norwegian Krona is listed with a buying rate of 0.35950 and a selling rate of 0.42490. The New Zealand Dollar stands at a buying rate of 2.10340 and a selling rate of 2.22800, while the Omani Riyal can be bought at 9.39700 and sold at 9.65100.

The Philippine Peso is available at a buying rate of 0.05620 and a selling rate of 0.06350, and the Saudi Riyal is priced at 0.96400 for buying and 0.98500 for selling. The Swedish Krona shows a buying rate of 0.37140 and a selling rate of 0.43760, whereas the Singapore Dollar is listed at 2.82930 for buying and 2.95690 for selling.

For the Syrian Pound, the buying rate is 0.02440, and the selling rate is 0.03740. The Turkish Lira has a buying rate of 0.07440 and a selling rate of 0.08860. The U.S. Dollar, one of the most traded currencies, has a buying rate of 3.63000 and a selling rate of 3.65000.

Additionally, the exchange rates for precious metals such as Silver, Gold, and Platinum against the U.S. Dollar have also been announced, with Silver priced at 80.78530 for buying and 80.83530 for selling. Gold is listed at a buying rate of 4828.30030 and a selling rate of 4832.56640. Platinum sees a buying rate of 2103.27710 and a selling rate of 2110.27270. These rates are essential for investors and traders in the precious metals market.

These exchange rates reflect the dynamic nature of global financial markets and provide a snapshot of the economic interactions between Qatar and other countries.