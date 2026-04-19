Qatar National Bank Announces New Deposit Rates for Multiple Currencies

Doha: Qatar National Bank (QNB) released its latest deposit rates for various currencies on Sunday. The rates, which apply to terms ranging from one month to twelve months, show significant variation across different currencies such as USD, JPY, CHF, GBP, QAR, SAR, AED, and BHD.

According to Qatar News Agency, the USD deposit rates start at 3.65719% for a one-month term, rising to 3.68557% for a twelve-month term. The JPY deposit rates begin at 0.63000% for one month and increase to 1.18000% over twelve months. For the CHF, the rates have shifted from -0.05000% to a positive 0.15000% within a year. The GBP rates are set at 3.82000% for one month, climbing to 4.45000% for twelve months.

In terms of local and regional currencies, the QAR deposit rates open at 4.06360% for a one-month term and decrease to 3.83755% for a twelve-month term. SAR rates start at 4.50000% for one month and stabilize at 4.30000% for longer terms. AED deposit rates begin at 2.05000% for one month and reach 3.15000% for twelve months. Lastly, BHD rates are set at 4.56000% for one month and adjust slightly to 4.62000% for a twelve-month term.

These rates are part of QNB's strategic financial offerings and reflect the bank's response to current economic conditions and market demands.