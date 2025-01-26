Qatar Sports for All Federation Hosts Successful Second Edition of MEDIA ONE DOHA RUN 2025

Doha: Qatar Sports for All Federation today hosted the second edition of "MEDIA ONE DOHA RUN 2025" at Al Bidda Park, with 500 participants from various nationalities and age groups taking part. The race featured distances of 2.5 km, 5 km, 10 km, and an 800-meter race for children, with strong competition, especially among youth and women.

According to Qatar News Agency, in the 2.5 km race for girls aged 13-16, Lur Amar clinched first place, while Serine Abu Zaki topped the 11-12 years girls' category. Afra Zafreen won the 9-10 years category, and Ann Firth took first place in the 40+ Masters category. In the open category, Erika M led the race, while Caitlin McNamara won the 7-8 years beginner's category. In the 5 km challenge, Natalie Van Blerk took the top spot in the Masters category.

For the 10 km race, Sandra Halouz came in first for Masters category, while Kelsey Siss topped open category. In the men's races, Guillaume Alinier secured first place in Masters category, while Ryo Okuchi led beginners' category. John Isaac claimed first in the 13-16 years youth category, and Brelenam Alinier finished first in open category.

In the 11-12 years boys' race, Adel Reddaj took the lead, while Shadi Abu Zaki won the 9-10 years category. In the men's 5 km race, Andy Hardy finished first in Masters category, and Nawaf Khalil topped open category. Abd Al Nassar claimed first place in the men's 10 km Masters race, while Ben Morgan won open category.

In the children's 800-meter race for ages 3-6, Edison Leon came first in the girls' category, followed by Maya Elias and Sheikha Al Abdullah. In the boys' race, Sayar Al Tamimi finished first, followed by Abdulaziz Al Mahmoud in second place, and Zain Salem in third.

Executive Director of Qatar Sports for All Federation, Abdullah Al Dosari, noted that the event was an exciting success, with wide participation across all age groups, reflecting the importance of such events in encouraging community involvement. He added that the main objective of the race is to promote physical activity, particularly among older age groups, and to inspire young people to engage in community sports. He highlighted that the federation is focused on developing community sports in alignment with Ministry of Sports and Youth's strategy.