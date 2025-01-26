Draw for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Tomorrow

Rabat: The draw for the 35th edition of CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will take place tomorrow, Monday, in Rabat, Morocco. The tournament is set to run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, with 24 teams competing.

According to Qatar News Agency, the teams will be divided into six groups, with four teams in each group. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16, along with the four best third-place teams.

The ceremony will be attended by President of Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, along with national federation heads, coaches, and representatives of the qualified teams.

This will be Morocco's first time hosting the tournament since 1988, just five years before the country co-hosts the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

The competition will be held in six cities: Rabat, Casablanca, Marrakesh, Agadir, Fez, and Tangier.

The 24 teams that qualified for the tournament are: Comoros, Tunisia, Morocco, Gabon, Egypt, Botswana, Benin, Nigeria, Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Angola, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Mali, Mozambique, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Uganda, Senegal, and Burkina Faso.