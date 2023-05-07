Qatar Stock Exchange Index Rises by 0.31 Percent

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index rose on Sunday by 33.11 points, or 0.31 percent, to reach 10,673.01 points.During today’s session, 244,848,373 shares were traded, with a value of QR 534,241,660,731 as a result of the implementation of 14,557 …

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index rose on Sunday by 33.11 points, or 0.31 percent, to reach 10,673.01 points.

During today's session, 244,848,373 shares were traded, with a value of QR 534,241,660,731 as a result of the implementation of 14,557 deals in all sectors.

Shares of 26 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 20 other companies decreased. Two companies maintained their previous closing price.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to QR 624,702,765,866.990 compared to QR622,635,15,485.840 in the previous session.

Source: Qatar News Agency