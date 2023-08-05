Qatar Tourism Extends Deadline of Awards to Recognise Best in the Industry

Qatar Tourism, in partnership with the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), announced a deadline extension until August 15th to the highly anticipated Qatar Tourism Awards. With just 13 days now remaining to the submission deadline, members of the sect…

Qatar Tourism, in partnership with the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), announced a deadline extension until August 15th to the highly anticipated Qatar Tourism Awards. With just 13 days now remaining to the submission deadline, members of the sector are encouraged to apply and showcase their exceptional services and contributions in delivering outstanding tourism experiences for visitors and residents alike.

Winners of the Qatar Tourism Awards will be celebrated for their unwavering commitment towards excellence and officially recognised as being the best in the industry. Winners will gain global visibility and exposure by being exclusively featured on Qatar Tourisms Visit Qatar website. This unique form of endorsement aims to attract travelers from around the world, driving them to explore and experience the exceptional offerings provided by the award recipients.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: "The Qatar Tourism Awards is a remarkable platform that will celebrate and empower excellence within our industry. By launching this prestigious accolade, we hope to inspire and incentivise our industry to continue delivering service excellence that will further solidify Qatars position as an unrivalled, world-class tourism destination. With the deadline for submissions now extended, we encourage industry players to not miss this opportunity and ensure they apply to gain widespread recognition and outstanding benefits." The Qatar Tourism Awards will focus on three principal categories: Cultural Experiences, Smart Solutions, and Service Excellence, which highlight the different aspects of the visitor experience. Entry to the Qatar Tourism Awards is open to all tourism businesses, operators, entrepreneurs, visitor attractions, organisations, and events that operate in Qatar and promote Qatar to a domestic and international audience.

Applying for the Qatar Tourism Awards is easy, fast, and convenient, requiring just a few steps. To initiate the application process, interested participants can visit the Qatar Tourism Awards website at: https://www.qatartourism.com/en/qatar-tourism-awards

Source: Qatar News Agency