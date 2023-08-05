Qatar Toy Festival Attracts 75,000 Visitors

Qatar Tourism (QT) wrapped up the Qatar Toy Festival on Saturday, a first-of-its kind festival that attracted 75,000 visitors amid the participation of over 25 largest and pioneering trade brands worldwide.During an event organized on the closing cere…

Qatar Tourism (QT) wrapped up the Qatar Toy Festival on Saturday, a first-of-its kind festival that attracted 75,000 visitors amid the participation of over 25 largest and pioneering trade brands worldwide.

During an event organized on the closing ceremony of the festival held at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), in collaboration with Spacetoon channel, QT stated that the Qatar Toy Festival offered the most renowned trade brands of the preferred international games for children and families within the summer campaign in Qatar under the theme of: "Live the tales and enjoy the games".

The 25 -day festival offered the opportunity to children and families to meet with a host of their preferred iconic figures and participate in interactive areas such as Barbie and Monopoly board game, in addition to the possibility of purchasing the state-of-the-art toys provided by the trade brands participating in the festival.

The festival achieved an incredible success which captured the hearts of families and toys fans across Qatar and offered immersive and distinct experience with a wide range of vibrant events and activities, in addition to showcasing magic and wonders of childhood through interactive games, as well as shows and attractive activities.

QT stated that the festival, which comes within the summer campaign events in Qatar and includes miscellaneous and vibrant activities with the engagement of the most renowned trade brands, had been witnessing a daily sold-out ticket due to the high public turnout since its inauguration on Jul. 13.

Source: Qatar News Agency