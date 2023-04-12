Qatar Tourism Unveils Ultimate Line-up of Events and Experiences for Eid 2023 Festivities

Qatar Tourism, in partnership with Qatar Airways, announced an exciting calendar of lively and family-friendly events to mark the joyous occasion of Eid, as part of its ‘Feel Eid in Qatar’ campaign (April 21 23).Ranging from spectacular music concerts …

Ranging from spectacular music concerts with the regions most revered artists, to fun-filled childrens shows, residents and visitors are sure to find something to suit their preferences amongst the action-packed weekend of activities. The much-loved kids show, "Shaun the Sheep" is heading to Doha for three days at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall. At the same time, Asia Town will come to life with a Sports Festival and live stage shows by popular artists.

In addition, residents and visitors searching for an Eid staycation or holiday will find plenty of options among Qatars varied and world-class collection of hotels. Offers on Eid can be found on Qatar Tourisms page visitqatar.com/eid. Moreover, leading entertainment venues will take part in various Eid festivities, such as Lusail Winter Wonderland, which will re-open during Eid for families to enjoy.

Commenting on the line-up of Eid festivities, Head of Marketing and Planning at Qatar Tourism Sheikha Hessa Al-Thani said: "Following the triumphant success of our Feel Winter in Qatar campaign, Qatars tourism sector has seen an incredible start to the year and we are delighted to maintain this positive momentum with our exciting program of activity for Eid 2023 celebrations. We invite our residents to enjoy the festivities taking place in the country and regional neighbors to visit and feel the true spirit of Eid in Qatar this year." Qatar Tourism has launched a Qatar Calendar Eid Edition, a special edition of its monthly Qatar Calendar featuring a curated round-up of the most exciting offers and festivities taking place throughout the country during this exceptional time of year.

Source: Qatar News Agency