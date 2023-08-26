Qatar University to Start New Academic Year Sunday, to Launch New Strategy – REPORT- -1

In addition, QU has a substantial global credit in terms of research, as its researchers have registered their local, regional, and international presence in services, research consultations and conducting joint research with numerous industrial insti…

In addition, QU has a substantial global credit in terms of research, as its researchers have registered their local, regional, and international presence in services, research consultations and conducting joint research with numerous industrial institutions and companies. The university is proud of having research partnerships with scientists and researchers from over 350 institutions worldwide.

Thanks to this research excellence, a modern study from Stanford University (USA) classified scientists and researchers from QU as the most outstanding in the world citing their research papers in a variety of disciplines.

According to the study published last year, %80 of researchers in QU were among %2 most prominent scientists worldwide, citing their research production and works which is an indicative of QU's tremendous success in educations trailblazing and producing high-quality and impactful research.

Such research successes and milestones are not limited to QU-affiliated researchers, teachers, and scientists, but its students have also contributed to this research and achieved tremendous successes, in addition to reaping gold and silver medals during the recent years in many scientific and international forums through Qatar University Young Scientists Center (QUYSC).

In light of the research successes, QU has established the Qatar University Holding Company to embrace the creative ideas of faculty members, students and researchers, within the framework of supporting Qatar's orientation toward a knowledge-based economy, opening the door for the emergence of startups that adopt these ideas and research to be transformed into marketable products locally and externally.

There are three startups in QU namely 'Genesis Technologies LLC' which is primarily specialized in fintech, Clear Exhaust whose innovation is based on a new technology that significantly reduces CO2 emissions from existing diesel engines which represent a key factor in global warming phenomena and lastly the SpaceVision Digital Solutions LLC which is focused on industrialized drone applications and services related to construction, energy, agriculture, and oil and gas sectors.

The progress in academic and research fields were followed by an evolution in QU's facilities that essentially serve students and all affiliates as the university has witnessed a tremendous renaissance in its infrastructure during the recent years which kept up with change requirements at academic, research and recreational levels. QU gears up to launch new projects that respond to the current needs and future aspirations.

In implementing its plan to enroll the increasing numbers of students annually, QU has opened several new academic buildings and premises during the past two years such as college of education, college of law, student affairs office and college of engineering which constituted a paradigm shift at the level of technological equipment, cutting-edge laboratories and study halls fitted with state-of-the-art technologies to offer a world-class environment that spurs students towards excellence and innovation.

At the institutional level, QU has received this year the institutional accreditation from the US Senior College and University Commission 'WSCUC' in a new achievement that promotes its status and reputation among world-class educational institutions, as such an accreditation is a vital and major step to ensure QU's commitment to its students and community in maintaining constant optimization and providing high-quality educational environment whose objectives and procedures are in conformity with the local and international standards.

In opening its doors to receive the new academic year and getting ready for its new strategy, QU has major milestones in a variety of sectors to strengthen planning and maintain perseverance and work with one team based on the visions and ambitions of its board of trustees with clear-eyed plans that enhanced its local impact towards universalism.

