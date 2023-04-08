Al-Watan stressed that what the occupation authorities are doing through these brutal measures and crimes is to ignite and explode the situation in the region, stressing that this dangerous criminal escalation would not have reached this extent withou…

Al-Watan stressed that what the occupation authorities are doing through these brutal measures and crimes is to ignite and explode the situation in the region, stressing that this dangerous criminal escalation would not have reached this extent without the international community's condoning and silence, which cannot be accepted or justified under any circumstances. This silence about Israel's crimes against the Palestinian people and its failure to hold it accountable encouraged it to continue, ignoring all the values of international law.

Al-Watan pointed out that Israel's aggression and provocation against the Palestinians, Muslims and Christians will only lead to more violence, unless the international community moves to address the causes of tension and the causes of the conflict, in accordance with the unanimous resolutions on which it accepts a solution to this conflict.

In the same context, Al-Sharq newspaper highlighted Qatar's repeated warnings against the deliberate Israeli provocations of the feelings of more than two billion Muslims around the world and the consequent threat to security and stability in the region.

In its editorial today, entitled "Qatar... Warnings and Efforts to Curb Escalation," Al-Sharq added that the State of Qatar moved, as usual, from the first moments, and issued a statement condemning in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation forces storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, its destruction, the attack on its worshipers, preventing ambulances from reaching the injured, evacuating the worshipers in the Qibla prayer hall, and imposing restrictions on the doors of the mosque and preventing entry to Palestinians.

The newspaper referred to the Qatari warnings of the repercussions of these brutal criminal practices, especially in the holy month of Ramadan. It held the occupation authorities alone responsible for the cycle of violence that will result from its systematic policies against the rights of the Palestinian people, and urged the international community to take urgent action to stop these measures.

Al-Sharq concluded by saying that during the acceleration of developments, Qatar was at the center of regional and international moves aimed at stopping the escalation and ensuring the achievement of calm via communicating with all parties and urging them to exercise maximum restraint, based on its role as a main mediator, in cooperation with the United Nations and its regional and international partners, in calming efforts in all previous escalation stations.

For its part, the English-language newspaper The Peninsula reviewed the great activity of Qatar Museums. The newspaper said in its editorial titled "Vibrant Activities" that Qatar Museums was keen to have a strong presence during the month of Ramadan, promoting the arts, organizing guided tours of museums and exhibitions, and many activities during the holy month.

The newspaper added that the museums have also changed its operating hours so people can enjoy the beauty of arts and culture of Qatar in the morning and at night this Ramadan, in addition to the extensive charitable contributions organized by QM to participate in charitable works during Ramadan.

The Peninsula pointed out that Qatar Museums has recently announced its annual public art open calls for emerging and established artists based in Qatar. These annual open calls bring together local artists who not only propose public artworks that will leave a legacy, but also transform the city, making it come further alive through their art.

Source: Qatar News Agency