QCDC Launches 5th Edition of My ‘Career – My Future’ for High School Students

Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), of Qatar Foundation (QF), has announced the opening of registration for the fifth edition of "My Career - My Future" program for 2023.

The program, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, aims to provide high school students (10th, 11th, and 12th Grades) in Qatar with an opportunity to experience real work environments across various sectors in the country, including medicine, aviation, media, filmmaking, banking, social work, and education, to help guide them towards finding their future careers and develop their potential areas of interest.

The program will take place over five days from June 11 to 15, from 8:00am to 2:00pm, with activities starting at Multaqa (Education City Student Center).

Saad Al Kharji, Career Programs and Services Manager at QCDC, expressed his high expectations for the program's fifth edition: "The program's past success and ability to attract hundreds of young people annually has established it as a staple in our fixed annual programs. Its unique approach allows participants to gain valuable experience in various important labor sectors, helping them to acquire essential knowledge and make informed decisions about their future careers and education. Additionally, it encourages students to explore their professional aspirations and work towards achieving their goals." Students who successfully complete the program will receive participation certificates indicating the number of hours they spent in the participating institutions. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to explore Qatar's diverse universities during the closing ceremony, where representatives from these universities will showcase their academic programs in the State of Qatar, application requirements, and admission criteria.

Source: Qatar News Agency