Moscow, Russian air defenses shot down 3 Ukrainian drones over Yaroslavl Province western Russia on Sunday morning. Russian Defense Ministry said that the air defenses destroyed 3 Ukrainian drones over the Yaroslavl province and thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian regime forces to attack the province. The Russian Ministry also announced the destruction of 10 Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) over the borderline region of Belgorod. On Saturday, Russian air defenses shot down two Ukrainian drones over Belgorod region, southwest of the country. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency