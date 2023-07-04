Russian MoD: Repelling an attempted drone attack on Moscow by Kiev regime

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it has thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with five drones on targets in the Moscow region and New Moscow.The ministry stated in a statement that four Ukrainian drones …

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it has thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with five drones on targets in the Moscow region and New Moscow.

The ministry stated in a statement that four Ukrainian drones were downed over New Moscow by air defense systems.

“Another drone was also shot down by electronic warfare, as it crashed on the territory of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region,” the statement added.

There were no reports of casualties in the failed terrorist attack, according to the statement.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency