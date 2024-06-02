Salfit Governorate monitored 217 violations by the occupation army during May

Salfit - Ma'an - The Governor of Salfit, Major General Dr. Abdullah Kamil, said that the governorate institution monitored during the month of May 2024 that the Israeli occupation committed 217 violations against citizens and their property in the towns and villages of the governorate. Kamil explained that the policy of raids, checkpoints, closures, home raids, and settler attacks was the highest, against citizens and their property. Kamil pointed out that the occupation army targets the villages and towns of the governorate on a daily basis, carrying out 67 raids and erecting 41 temporary checkpoints. The report monitored 27 closures of the entrances to towns with iron gates repeatedly, under false pretexts, and raided 17 homes and facilities. Noting that the number of detainees last May reached 7 detainees during passage through checkpoints and raids, in addition to 6 attacks carried out by the army against citizens and their property, and the confiscation of 6 vehicles under the pretext of working in ar eas classified as 'C,' indicating that the aim of these practices is to prevent citizens From accessing their lands and thus expanding and establishing settlements on them. Kamil stated that the report monitored the bulldozing of citizens' lands, as the occupation bulldozers bulldozed approximately 10 dunums of citizens' lands in the areas of Salfit and Sarta in order to expand its settlements, in addition to a notice to stop work and construction. The report documented the orgy of settlers against citizens, their property, and agricultural lands. There were 22 attacks, and these violations included vandalizing agricultural lands, burning their property, and throwing stones at vehicles. Regarding the monitoring of abuse operations, Kamil said that the report monitored approximately 10 citizens sustaining various injuries, during the settlers and army assaults, as a result of which they were transferred to hospitals and clinics to receive treatment. The report monitored 10 sabotage and theft operations of c itizens' property, and the uprooting and crushing of 50 olive trees from the lands of the village of Haris. . Source: Maan News Agency