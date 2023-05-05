Upon HH the Amir’s Directives .. Assistance Air Bridge from Qatar to Sudan

In implementation of the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, a Qatari aircraft carrying 40 tons of food aid provided by Qatar Charity arrived at Port Sudan Airport in the sisterly Republic of the Sudan. The Aircraft is the first …

In implementation of the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, a Qatari aircraft carrying 40 tons of food aid provided by Qatar Charity arrived at Port Sudan Airport in the sisterly Republic of the Sudan. The Aircraft is the first of an air bridge drafted by the State of Qatar to assist those affected by the fighting in Sudan.

The Qatari air bridge also includes developmental, food and medical aid in addition to a field hospital, provided by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Charity and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS).

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's assistance for the brotherly Sudanese people, and its full support for their steadfastness in the face of the difficult conditions they are currently living through due to the ongoing fighting.

Source: Qatar News Agency