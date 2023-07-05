Secretary-General of Expo 2023 Doha to QNA: Expo’s Construction Works Are Completely Done

Secretary-General of the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Eng. Mohammed Ali Al Khouri stressed that the construction works for this major international event had been completely done and that the venue would be ready to receive visitors starting next Septe…

Secretary-General of the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Eng. Mohammed Ali Al Khouri stressed that the construction works for this major international event had been completely done and that the venue would be ready to receive visitors starting next September, one month ahead of the opening.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the sidelines of the visit of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) delegation to the Expo venue, Eng. Al Khouri added that such major events are increasing over time and that the peak of Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha would be in Qatar's best climatic days (December, January, and February), indicating that cooperation and preparations between the Expo and the participating parties to carry out the events are almost ready and that many pavilions have started building and cultivating their assigned places in the Expo.

Al Khouri welcomed the Secretary-General of the BIE and the accompanying delegation, who are visiting Doha to stand on the latest preparations and follow up on the progress of preparatory work and the latest developments for the opening of Expo 2023 Doha, including building international pavilions and the accompanying works. He stressed the visiting delegation's complete satisfaction with the effort made and that Expo 2023 Doha would be a unique event that would be added to the State of Qatar's achievements at all levels.

He pointed out that Qatar is working to complete its preparations in record time while providing the highest quality standards to attract more than 3 million visitors and that these visits are not limited to the Expo period only but remain frequent, and that the Expo ground be a fertile place for information and enrichment of visitors, especially since this Expo is being held for the first time in a desert country, and the challenge is to take advantage of this global event and benefit from it in the Gulf region in particular, the Middle East and the desert regions in general.

Eng. Al Khouri indicated that Qatar is trying to attract all global technologies that limit desertification, contribute to increasing green areas and agricultural lands, and sustain limited water resources in the Gulf. He added that Qatar encourages people to use modern agricultural methods and use modern technology that preserves water and that Qatar sends several messages through that event to young adults and new generations, highlighting the importance of agriculture and urging them to preserve the environment.

For his part, Secretary-General of the BIE Dimitri Kerkentzes expressed his happiness with the achievements made on the ground and the construction being carried out at the Expo 2023 Doha, inviting the exhibitors to come to Doha to prepare their places, especially since the Expo has become ready to receive exhibiting companies.

He said that the biggest challenge facing Expo 2023 Doha is holding it in a desert area, and that is what makes it special, as the desert is always full of life. He added that the Expo represents a great opportunity for exchanging experiences and knowledge between different countries and climates, as the climate changes and desertification that the world faces today oblige us to deal with the changing future. He pointed out that Expo 2023 Doha coincides with the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28), expecting that the Expo would have a further impact than COP 28 as it will last for six months and will target 3 million visitors, giving it an extended impact.

The Secretary-General of the BIE indicated that the Expo and other major global events have an intellectual, educational, and informative role to the public in dealing with climate change and achieving sustainability. He noted that the dates of the Expo 2023 Doha (from October 2023 to March 2024) would see Qatar's winter like Europe's spring in terms of the wonderful climate, which would represent an incentive to increase the number of participants and visitors, pointing at the same time to the multiplicity of activities during the exhibition to include seminars, conferences, discussions, and lectures.

Kerkentzes also expressed his deep admiration for the efforts of the organizing committee of Expo 2023 Doha and its full commitment to work programs and preparations, praising the development on the ground to host this great event, and stressing the readiness of the State of Qatar to present an exceptional and distinguished version that includes exhibits, education, sustainability, climate change, and the establishment of projects that will last for years and years.

With its theme 'Green Desert, Better Environment,' Expo 2023 Doha will shed light on the challenges facing desert countries and constitute an opportunity to develop agriculture, green cities, and propose solutions to promote a prosperous green life in Qatar and the Middle East region.

The Expo will start its activities at Al Bidda Park on Oct. 2 and last until March 28, 2024, and is expected to attract more than 3 million visitors from more than 80 countries.

Source: Qatar News Agency