Syrian tribes reject all forms of occupation, support Army

Syrian tribes in Aleppo countryside said on Friday that they are committed to restore al-Jazeera to the Syrian State’s sovereignty, supporting any uprising by citizens of al-Jazeera to liberate every part of the Syrian territory.Clans of Al-Bou Shaaban…

Syrian tribes in Aleppo countryside said on Friday that they are committed to restore al-Jazeera to the Syrian State’s sovereignty, supporting any uprising by citizens of al-Jazeera to liberate every part of the Syrian territory.

Clans of Al-Bou Shaaban and Al- Bou Sheikh said in a statement following a forum they held under the motto “No to the US or Turkish occupation of Syrian territory,” they stand by the Syrian State, the Army and its allies under the leadership of President Bashar al-Assad against the illegitimate presence of any occupation on Syrian lands.

The statement condemned practices of the U.S. occupation and its tools who loot Syrian resources, affirming that these resources, of oil and wheat, are the ownership of the Syrian people.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency