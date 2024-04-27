In his speech, HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim touched on the suffering of the brothers in Palestine because of the brutal aggression that claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people, denouncing the crimes of genocide and forced displacement committed by the occupation forces in the Gaza Strip and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories. He denounced the international silence regarding the barbaric crimes committed by the occupation forces, and the inability of the United Nations agencies concerned with protecting international peace and security and their inability to stop the brutal aggression and hold the occupation accountable for its heinous crimes. He stressed the need for parliamentarians to act by forming a parliamentary committee or creating a mechanism that brings together parliamentarians to stop this brutal aggression that disregards all international laws. Pointing to what the world is witnessing these days in relation to student demonstrations in se veral universities, which began in the United States of America and extended to a number of countries, he explained that the authorities handling of those demonstrations through repression and arrest reveals the false claim of some countries regarding the protection of freedoms and human rights. His Excellency said that he feels pain and bitterness when he sees the failure of two billion Muslims to influence the UN resolution and the positions of the countries supporting the occupying entity. HE the Speaker of the Shura Council pointed out that the brutal entity's continuing violations and defiance of international norms and laws despite the efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar and a number of Arab and Islamic countries is due to the United Nations' lack of mechanisms to implement its decisions, and the urgent need to reform the Security Council. His Excellency reviewed the efforts of the State of Qatar in this file through its active participation in facilitating intergovernmental negotiations on Secu rity Council reform and its hosting in 2017 of the high-level meeting on Council reform with the participation of 30 countries. At the conclusion of the conference, the participants adopted the parliamentary document, with an "Arab parliamentary vision for the safe use of AI," including the approval of an advanced legislative structure to set controls on the uses of artificial intelligence, the development of a national strategy and plans to regulate the uses of artificial intelligence, and the establishment of early warning systems for continuous assessment of the risks of artificial intelligence. The document, scheduled to be presented to Their Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies leaders of Arab countries during the upcoming Arab Summit, also includes raising societal awareness regarding the challenges and risks of artificial intelligence, taking into account the specificity of Arab societies in the uses of artificial intelligence, localizing its industry, and using it in parliamentary work, and partic ipating in international efforts to reach a binding international agreement to regulate the uses of artificial intelligence. The conference also issued a statement regarding the continued aggression of the occupying entity against the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in which the parliamentarians called on the UN Security Council to adopt a binding resolution to immediately stop the aggression of the occupying entity and implement the temporary measures contained in the order of the International Court of Justice. The statement stressed the need to break the siege of the occupying entity on the Gaza Strip and bring in aid convoys. Through the statement, the parliamentarians affirmed their rejection of the plans and intentions of the occupying entity to forcibly displace more than one and a half million Palestinian citizens. The statement also stressed the need to provide support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and urged the International Crim inal Court to criminally investigate war crimes committed by the occupation forces, provide support for the State of Palestine to obtain full membership in the United Nations, and call on the Security Council to accept this membership. The Shura Council delegation participating in the conference comprises Members HE Abdulrahman bin Yousef Al Khulaifi, HE Yousef bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hamad Al Mohannadi, and HE Abdullah bin Ali Al Sulaiti along with HE Secretary General of the Shura Council Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud. Source: Qatar News Agency