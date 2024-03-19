Syria, Mauritania discuss cooperation in the field of investment and trade exchange

Damascus, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Damascus Chamber of Industry and its Countryside, Muhammad Ghazwan al-Masri, discussed with a Mauritanian economic delegation headed by the Chargé d'affaires of the Mauritanian Embassy in Damascus, Mohamed Sheikh Samba Bay, cooperation in various fields, and trade exchange between the two countries. Talks during the meeting dealt with the exchange of invitations to participate in exhibitions held in both countries and the need to activate mutual visits between economic delegations to achieve a common vision to activate cooperation in the economy and investment sectors. Al-Masri underlined the need for cooperation and coordination in industrial fields in all sectors, especially the pharmaceutical sector, in addition to the possibility of benefiting from agricultural projects and agricultural manufacturing. For his part, Samba Bay expressed his country's desire to develop cooperation between the two countries and resume the work of previously signed agreeme nts, underlying the need to exchange experiences in various fields in the best interest of the two countries. The Mauritanian diplomat underlined the importance of the meeting in order to convey an image about the reality of industries in Syria to Mauritanian businessmen. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency