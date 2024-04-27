Speaker of Shura Council Meets Bahraini Counterpart

HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met in Cairo today with HE Chairman of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, on the sidelines of His Excellency's participation in the sixth conference of the Arab Parliament. The meeting tackled a number of topics related to parliamentary cooperation between Qatar and Bahrain as well as ways to enhance them and reviewed the most prominent topics discussed during the Arab parliament conference. Source: Qatar News Agency

