Katara Unveils Establishment of Biodiversity Genome Program

The Cultural Village Foundation-Katara revealed that it has established the Katara program for biodiversity genome, one of the projects carried out by Al-Gannas Qatari Society to promote falconry heritage at the local, regional, and international levels.

Commenting on this matter, General Manager of Cultural Village Foundation-Katara, head of Katara program for biodiversity genome Dr. Khalid Ibrahim Al Sulaiti said the program is a first-of-its-kind in the region, outlining that it aims to establish a professional center in the future concerned with biodiversity genome studies to build on the research mechanisms and results that have been established by Qatar Falcon Genome Project.

Al Sulaiti added that the program also intends to create a cooperation network with the prestigious research entities at home and abroad, in addition to employing genome sciences to preserve living species in Qatar, especially those with a cultural dimension such as falcons.

He affirmed that the program culminates in Katara's constructive and creative initiatives in multiple fields and builds communication bridges among researchers locally and globally and promotes the status of the Cultural Village Foundation as a forum for world cultures and a hub for civilization communication among peoples in science and knowledge.

The establishment of this program will open new paths for refined scientific research to promote bridges of communication among researchers and scientists, disseminate research and studies, as well as upgrade genomic tests for falcons and other living species that have heritage and cultural significance for Qatar to be the first and trailblazing program in the region to offer such kind of services, Al Sulaiti added.

He pointed out that the program will analyze genomic maps to conserve environment and biodiversity in Qatar to promote the sustainability goals in alignment with Katara's vision and message.

The project aims to conserve the environment, combine between science and heritage, encourage scientific research in falconry and attract young scientific talents, as these milestones have attracted major international entities to further cooperate in this program.

Through this program, Katara aims to make Qatar the first country in the region to conduct the approved referential genetic test for living species that have a heritage and environmental significance, in addition to attracting and training young scientific talents in Qatar within the humanitarian development goals of Qatar Vision 2030.

This is in addition to providing genome-based research and consultative services and genome applications for a myriad of projects such as breeding, releasing, and managing herds.

In addition, the program strives to highlight societal communication to raise the community's awareness on genome sciences and prepare a generation for rigorous scientific disciplines, in addition to activating students' role and preparing training courses that best suit a variety of age groups.

Source: Qatar News Agency