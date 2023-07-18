Swiss-Belhotel International and CTG Hotel, China’s Largest Tourism Enterprise Sign an Alliance

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – 18 July 2023 – Swiss-Belhotel International, the rapidly expanding global hotel management group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CTG Hotel, part of the largest tourism enterprise in China – China Travel Group. The partnership is set to significantly boost the Swiss-Belhotel International’s portfolio. Making the announcement Mr. Gavin M. […]

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – 18 July 2023 – Swiss-Belhotel International, the rapidly expanding global hotel management group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CTG Hotel, part of the largest tourism enterprise in China – China Travel Group. The partnership is set to significantly boost the Swiss-Belhotel International’s portfolio.

Making the announcement Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, said, “The MOU with CTG Hotel will serve as a gateway for rapid growth for us in China and other international markets. The strength of the robust Swiss-Belhotel International brand, owned and nurtured by our International Group for over two decades, coupled with CTG Hotel’s vast resources and sterling reputation, will act as a catalyst for continued expansion.”

CTG Hotel, with its impressive portfolio of over 200 owned or managed properties, and parent company China Travel Group, wielding assets to the tune of RMB120.4 billion (US$16.9 billion) and providing services for over 60 million tourists annually, creates a formidable platform for Swiss-Belhotel International to amplify its presence globally.

Mr. Faull revealed, “CTG, attracted by the strength and credibility of the Swiss-Belhotel International brand, has been engaged in talks with us for nearly two years. We foresee this partnership to evolve and strengthen in the coming years, propelled by the ongoing resurgence of the travel industry.”

The strategic collaboration, imbued with a profound international perspective, aims to foster mutual trust and benefits between the two companies, exploring dual branding business cooperation and diversified business development both in China market and international markets.

Leveraging on CTG’s well-established track record of successful collaborations with other leading international hotel groups such as IHG, Marriott, Hilton, and Wyndham, this alliance represents a pivotal opportunity for Swiss-Belhotel International to accelerate its global expansion. The partnership will also furnish Swiss-Belhotel International with deep insights into the burgeoning Chinese market and potential collaborative opportunities with other China Travel Group entities, including China Travel Service.

Established in Hong Kong in 1987, Swiss-Belhotel International has grown to manage 125 hotels and projects under 16 brands across 19 countries, with regional management hubs. Currently, it manages 15,000 rooms, with an additional 20,000 in the pipeline.

Swiss-Belhotel International

Swiss-Belhotel International is currently in 19 countries, managing a portfolio of more than 125* hotels, resorts, and projects.