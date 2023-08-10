Syria, Algeria to enhance parliamentary cooperation

Speaker of the People’s Assembly, Hammouda Sabbagh, discussed with Ambassador of Algeria in Damascus, Kamel Bouchama relations between Syria and Algeria, particularly in the parliamentarian domain.During the meeting, Sabbagh stressed the importance of …

Speaker of the People’s Assembly, Hammouda Sabbagh, discussed with Ambassador of Algeria in Damascus, Kamel Bouchama relations between Syria and Algeria, particularly in the parliamentarian domain.

During the meeting, Sabbagh stressed the importance of developing the fraternal ties which gather the two countries, exchange expertise and visits among parliamentarian delegations and unify stances at international forums.

The Speaker hailed Algeria’s stance in support of Syria and its just causes and Algeria’s efforts to ease the suffering of people who were affected by the earthquake that hit Syria during last February.

Ambassador Bouchama, for his part, hoped the Syrian people would overcome the ordeal, calling for increasing the exchange of visits between parliamentarians of the two countries.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency