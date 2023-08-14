Syria , Serbia discuss means of bilateral cooperation

Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Eng. Hussein Makhlouf, discussed Monday with Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Syria, Radovan Stojanovic , the relations of cooperation between the two friendly countries.Makhlouf noted the impor…

Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Eng. Hussein Makhlouf, discussed Monday with Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Syria, Radovan Stojanovic , the relations of cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Makhlouf noted the importance of humanitarian assistance provided by Serbia to Syria in the framework of response to those people affected by the earthquake, adding that the government put a plan to deal with the earthquake repercussions.

The Minister pointed out that the challenges caused by unilateral Western economic measures, the accumulation of the effects caused by the terrorist war on Syria, and the repercussions of the earthquake disaster, which affect the implementation of these projects and plans.

The cooperation with the Serbian side is possible to rehabilitate the infrastructure of the facilities damaged by the earthquake and the terrorist war, including water tanks, schools and hospitals, as they represent a basic need for citizens , as he added.

For his part, Stojanovic said that the humanitarian assistance provided by the Serbian government and people to those affected by the earthquake is an expression of solidarity with the Syrian people, pointing out that the coordination is continuing to implement mutual projects within the earthquake recovery plans and according to the priorities that are agreed upon.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency