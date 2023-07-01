Syria hosts group teams of Asian qualifiers for 2024 Paris Olympics

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has agreed to grant Syria the right to host the Asian qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics, scheduled on August 12th at al-Fayhaa Sport City in Damascus.Head of the Basketball Association, Tarif Qutrash …

Head of the Basketball Association, Tarif Qutrash said that the ( FIBA) has chosen Damascus to host these qualifiers due to the fulfillment of all the conditions set by the International Federation , stressing that this event is being held for the first time in Syria and constitutes an entitlement in the Syrian sport.

The draw for the qualifiers for the basketball competition that qualifies for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 placed the Syrian national team in Group B, along with the teams of Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

Group A included Chinese Taipei, South Korea, India and Bahrain, provided that only one of the eight teams qualifies for the Paris Olympics, which will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency