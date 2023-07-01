A Delegation of Australian Bishops in Aleppo On a Solidarity Visit

The delegation of bishops from Australia visited Aleppo archaeological places of worship and the old city of Aleppo with its markets.The delegation briefed on the damage caused to civilian areas and property following terrorism and the earthquake of Fe…

The delegation of bishops from Australia visited Aleppo archaeological places of worship and the old city of Aleppo with its markets.

The delegation briefed on the damage caused to civilian areas and property following terrorism and the earthquake of February 6th.

Archbishop Boutros Marayati, Head the Armenian Catholic Archbishop of Aleppo and its surroundings , underlined in a statement to SANA the importance of effective coordination between the Syrian churches and the whole world to support and help the people exhausted by the embargo imposed on Syria.

The members of the delegation met with the Governor of Aleppo, Hussein Diab, stressing that the bishops support the Syrian people.

For his part, the governor of Aleppo indicated that the unjust embargo against Syria hinders the process of development and reconstruction.

Member of the Australian delegation, representative of the Coptic Orthodox Church, Anba Daniel, affirmed the importance of standing by Syria as an authentic oriental country that offers the world everything that is civilizational and constructive.

The Archbishop of Australia and New Zealand of Orthodox Armenians, Haigazoun Najarian, insisted on the importance of the unification of rank in international forums and called for the lifting of the iniquitous embargo targeting Syria.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency