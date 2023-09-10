Syria: Washington and its terrorist tools continue to plunder Syrian strategic resources

Syria affirmed that the US and its tools of terrorist organizations and militias continue to violate Syrian sovereignty and plunder the country’s wealth and strategic resources, and demanded thatAmerican officials be held accountable for the looting …

Syria affirmed that the US and its tools of terrorist organizations and militias continue to violate Syrian sovereignty and plunder the country’s wealth and strategic resources, and demanded thatAmerican officials be held accountable for the looting and that the American administration be obliged to compensate for them, end the illegal presence of American forces, and return the lands it occupies and the oil and gas fields to the Syrian state.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates sent a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the President of the Security Council, demanding that they put an end to the aggressive practices and violations of the principles of international law and the provisions of the UN Charter, which are being committed by the United States of America and its military forces that are illegally present on parts of the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic in the northeast and in the Al-Tanf region in the southeast of the country.

The Ministry pointed out that the United States of America and its tools of terrorist organizations and militias continue to violate sovereignty and plunder the country’s wealth and strategic resources, with the aim of exacerbating the effects of illegal unilateral coercive measures and depriving Syrians of the capabilities of their homeland and increasing their suffering.

The Ministry added that the value of the damage caused to the Syrian oil and mineral wealth sector as a result of acts of aggression, looting and sabotage committed by the US forces and their terrorist tools amounted to a total of $ 115.2 billion during the period from 2011 until the end of the first half of the year 2023.

The ministry stated that the latest statistics and estimates of the losses of the oil sector in Syria show that the value of direct losses amounted to $ 27.5 billion, resulting from the following:

The theft, waste and burning of extracted oil quantities estimated at 341 million barrels. The rate of theft was around 100-130 thousand barrels per day and recently reached 150 thousand barrels per day in addition to 59.9 million cubic meters of natural gas and 413 thousand tons of domestic gas. The value is $21.4 billion.

Vandalism and theft of facilities, resulting in damages amounting to $ 3.2 billion.

The so-called “international coalition” illegal aircraft bombed oil and gas facilities in Syria, with the amount of damage amounting to $2.9 billion.

The Ministry continued that the indirect losses amount to $87.7 billion, which represents the value of the lost benefits (from crude oil, natural gas, and domestic gas) as a result of a decrease in production below the planned rates under normal working conditions.

Syria demanded that American officials be held accountable for these thefts and that the American administration be forced to compensate for them, end the illegal presence of American forces, and return the lands it occupies, oil and gas fields and other natural resources to the Syrian state to ensure improving the humanitarian and living conditions of the Syrians.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA)