Syria Wins 6 different Medals on First Day of West Asian Bodybuilding Championship

The Syrian national team won six different medals on the first day of the 4th West Asian Bodybuilding Championship, harvesting a total of 6 medals, including 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze ones.

The Championship is currently held in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

In the Classic Physique competitions for men, Tawfiq al-Aboud won two gold medals and Abdul Rahman Dabdoub won a silver medal, and another silver medal went for Mahmoud Shughri, while Muhammad Ibrahim won two bronze medals, the first in the Open Classic Physics Masters category and the second in the Classic Physique category.

The teams of Bahrain, the Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Yemen, Palestine, Lebanon and Iran, in addition to Syria are taking part in the tournament.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency