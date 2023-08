The Syrian international swimmer Hammam Hashim Mualla withdrew from the 200-meter butterfly race at the World Masters Swimming Championships in Japan.The athlete’s withdrawal is due to the presence of an Israeli player.Hammam Mualla was born in Damasc…

The Syrian international swimmer Hammam Hashim Mualla withdrew from the 200-meter butterfly race at the World Masters Swimming Championships in Japan.

The athlete’s withdrawal is due to the presence of an Israeli player.

Hammam Mualla was born in Damascus in 1973. He is one of the swimmers of the national team. He participated in many local ,international and continental championships.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency