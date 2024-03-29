Syrian army eliminates a number of ‘al-Nusra Front’ terrorists in Aleppo countryside

Units of the Syrian Arab Army operating in the western countryside of Aleppo, killed and injured members of a group of 'Al-Nusra Front' terrorists when they carried out an attack on a number of the Army posts on Friday dawn. 'Units of our armed forces operating in the western countryside of Aleppo inflicted heavy losses on the terrorists and left them dead and wounded, as well as seizing the bodies of several killed terrorists, including members of the so-called 'Turkestan Foreigners Brigade', Defense Ministry said in a statement. The statement added that the attack by terrorist organizations took place synchronizing with the Israeli air aggression on Aleppo countryside, the terrorists' attempted drone attack on civilians in Aleppo, and the attack by groups affiliated with the terrorist organization 'ISIS' on some army positions in the vicinity of Palmyra. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency