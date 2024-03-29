Syria condemns Israeli terrorist aggression on Aleppo countryside

Syria condemned the terrorist aggression launched by the Israeli occupation entity at dawn Friday, targeting a number of points in Aleppo countryside. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement, 'Syria condemns the terrorist aggression launched by the Israeli occupation entity at dawn Friday, targeting a number of points in Aleppo countryside, causing the martyrdom and wounding a number of civilians and military personnel and material damage on public and private property.'. The ministry added: 'It was not a coincidence that the racist Zionist entity carried out this aggression at the same time that terrorist groups allied with the Zionist entity launched drone attacks carried out from Idleb and the western countryside of Aleppo, in an attempt to target civilians in Aleppo city and its surroundings.'. The Ministry noted that the blatant Israeli aggression occurred a few hours after a similar aggression that destroyed a residential building in Damascus countryside, injuring two civ ilians and causing material losses. The Ministry said: 'The Syrian Arab Republic stresses that the Israeli violations of Syrian territory and its repeated aggressions on residential neighborhoods prove the aggressive and barbaric nature of this entity.'. The Ministry called on all countries in the world to assume their responsibilities in the face of serious and repeated Israeli violations of the principles of international and humanitarian law, and to force the Zionist entity and its supporters to stop their attacks and crimes in Palestine, Syria and Lebanon. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency