Syrian, Iraqi talks on prospects of boosting bilateral relations

The Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani and Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Fayssal Mikdad discussed means of boosting bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

The Iraqi prime minister highlighted the national security interdependence of Iraq with Syria’s, stressing that Iraq ‘s readiness to help the Syrian people to overcome the crisis.

He also affirmed his country’s support to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Moreover, the Iraqi Prime Minister expressed his country’s willingness to cooperate with Syria in the economic and cultural areas in addition to facilitating the bilateral trade.

Minister Mikdad, for his part, conveyed greetings of the President Bashar al-Assad, expressing Syria’s appreciation to

Iraq’s firm support during the crisis and the devastating earthquake as well.

The Foreign Minister emphasized Syria’s support for Iraq’s efforts and its pivotal role to foster relations among the brotherly Arabs, expressing the keenness to jointly work to establish security and stability in the region and address common challenges, topped by terrorism.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency