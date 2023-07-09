Syrian Olympic team qualifies for semi-finals of football tournament at Pan Arab Games, Algeria

Syrian Olympic team qualified for semi-finals of football tournament at the 2023 Pan Arab Games which is currently being held in Algeria by defeating Mauritanian national team 4-2 at the conclusion of group stage.Mardik Mardikian, Mohamed Rehaniyeh an…

Mardik Mardikian, Mohamed Rehaniyeh and Hozan Othman scored the goals as the Syrian team topped the group B.

During the stage group, the football game between the Syrian team and its Palestinian counterpart has ended in 0-0 tie.

The Syrian team also tied with its Saudi counterpart 1-1.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency