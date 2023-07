Syrian gymnast, Alexandra Maksimova won Sunday a gold medal on a parallel device of different heights in Arab Sports Games held in Algeria .She also obtained a silver medal in the gymnastics competitions on the jumping apparatus.Meanwhile, the Syrian …

Syrian gymnast, Alexandra Maksimova won Sunday a gold medal on a parallel device of different heights in Arab Sports Games held in Algeria .

She also obtained a silver medal in the gymnastics competitions on the jumping apparatus.

Meanwhile, the Syrian chess team won a silver medal in men’s team competition and a bronze one in women’s team competition.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency