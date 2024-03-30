Syrian students in Cuba support their Homeland

Havana, Syrian students in Cuba stressed support to their Homeland, Syria as people, Army and leadership. 'The aggression and terrorist war against Syria require from all students to intensify their efforts and achieve education superiority in order to show a brilliant image of their country,' the students said in a statement on the 74th anniversary of the Arab Student Day. They affirmed determination to follow their education with full persistence and return home carrying the experience and knowledge, assume their role to build their country and reconstruct what has been destroyed by terrorism. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency