Syrian students in India assert determination to participate in development of homeland

New Delhi, National Union of Syrian students in India, in cooperation with the Syrian embassy in New Delhi, held a central ceremony on the 74th anniversary of Syrian Arab Student Day. Samer Salameh, head of Indian branch of the National Union of Syrian Students, affirmed the determination of Syrian students in India to pursue their educational achievements diligently and persevering in order to return to their homeland, Syria, equipped with experience and knowledge and take their role in building and developing their country. In turn, Syrian ambassador to India, Bassam al-Khatib, in a speech during the ceremony, drew attention to the great attention paid by President Bashar al-Assad to the issues of students and their affairs. Syrian students who are at various universities in India renewed their pledge of loyalty to their Syrian Homeland, its leadership and its army, stressing their determination to work hard to achieve the desired goals, foremost of which is to return to the homeland and actively partici pate in the process of its construction and development. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency