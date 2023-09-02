Temperatures to drop, misty weather in some regions

Temperatures will slightly drop as the country is affected by the Indian seasonal superficial low air pressure accompanied by southwestern air currents in the upper parts of the atmosphere.“The weather will be relatively hot, skies will be clear to par…

Temperatures will slightly drop as the country is affected by the Indian seasonal superficial low air pressure accompanied by southwestern air currents in the upper parts of the atmosphere.

“The weather will be relatively hot, skies will be clear to partly cloudy in general in the coastal region, while it will be misty in the eastern and al-Badia regions, at night the weather will be moderate with a high humidity in the western regions, fog is expected in the early morning in the central region,” Meteorology Department said Saturday.

The wind will be westerly to southwesterly with low to a moderate speed, the sea waves will be low in amplitude

The expected temperatures in some Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 36/18, Daraa 33/19, Homs 31/19, Hasaka 40/25, Tartous 31/25, Deir Ezzor 40/24.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency