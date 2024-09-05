Temperatures to rise, partly cloudy weather in general

Damascus, Temperatures tend to rise to become slightly above average as the country is affected by Indian seasonal superficial pressure accompanied by a weak air pressure in the upper atmosphere. Meteorology department expected in its Thursday bulletin that the weather will be normal summer weather, between clear and partly cloudy in general, as rain showers are expected over the coastal area and parts of the northwestern region, while it will be misty and dusty in the eastern regions, al-Jazeera and al-Badia. The Winds will be westerly to northwesterly, light to moderate, with gusts exceeding 55 km/h at times, especially in the southern and central regions, causing dust in the interior regions, and the sea waves will be light in height. Temperatures in some Syrian major cities are in Damascus 34 / 19, Lattakia 33 / 25, Homs 32 / 22. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency