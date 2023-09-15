The body of a man was found on a Turkish Airlines plane

A maintenance team at Istanbul International Airport found the body of a man crammed into the landing gear of a Turkish Airlines plane coming from Amsterdam.

The Istanbul Airport administration stated in a media circular today that the plane underwent technical maintenance after its arrival from Amsterdam to Istanbul at 23:30 last night, and during an examination of the plane’s landing gear system, it found the body of a man who appeared to have secretly inserted himself into the plane’s landing gear.

It indicated in its circular that a police team was called to the scene of the accident immediately and the plane was thoroughly searched to collect more evidence and information and open an expanded investigation to determine the identity of the body and the circumstances of the accident.

