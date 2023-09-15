The Iraqi Embassy In Morocco Organizes A Blood Donation Campaign For Earthquake Victims

The Iraqi Embassy in the Kingdom of Morocco organized, today, Friday, a blood donation campaign for earthquake victims.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said in a statement: “The campaign included the embassy staff and a number of members of the Iraqi community residing in the Kingdom, in order to contribute to rescuing and treating those injured in the earthquake, which struck several regions in the Kingdom, causing thousands of victims.”

He stressed: “This initiative comes in the context of the solidarity and sympathy of the Republic of Iraq, the government and the people, with the brothers in the Kingdom of Morocco in this great affliction.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency