The Journalists Syndicate condemns the policy of intimidation and threats against journalists in Gaza

Ramallah - Ma'an - The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate condemned the policy of intimidation and threats to which some journalists in the Gaza Strip are subjected, the latest of which was the storming of the home of journalist Ihab Fasfous in Khan Yunis by a group of gunmen. The Syndicate confirmed, in a statement, that it views this incident with great seriousness, and calls on all parties not to involve journalists in internal problems, warning that such practices harm the message of journalists in confronting the war of genocide waged by the occupation against our people, stressing the necessity of protecting journalists and their families, and preserving the Palestinian national fabric. Source: Maan News Agency