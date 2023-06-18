The Judiciary Confirms Its Rejection Of Hate Speech And Extremism

The Supreme Judicial Council affirmed today, Sunday, its rejection of all forms of hatred and extremism that lead to violence.The Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement, “On the occasion of the International Day to Combat Hate Speech on June 18th…

The Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement, "On the occasion of the International Day to Combat Hate Speech on June 18th, the Supreme Judicial Council confirms its rejection of all forms of hatred and extremism that lead to violence."

It pointed out, "many legal procedures and judicial rulings issued by courts against hate speech and violence," stressing that "the judiciary supports spreading a spirit of tolerance among societies, accepting cultures, dialogue, and respecting other opinions."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency