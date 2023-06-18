A Father And His Son Killed When A Car Driver Broke Into A Kiosk They Owned, South Of Hilla

A man and his sixteen-year-old son were killed when a jeep driver broke into a kiosk they owned on the highway linking Babylon and the southern governorates in Shomali area, south of Hilla.Brigadier General Adel Al-Husseini, media director of Babylon P…

Brigadier General Adel Al-Husseini, media director of Babylon Police, said, "A man and his son were killed today, Sunday, when a jeep driver broke into a kiosk they owned on the highway linking Babylon and the southern governorates near Al-Shomali district, south of Hilla, after losing control of the car."

He added that the police arrested the driver of the car and transferred the two bodies to the forensic medicine.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency