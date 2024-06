Al-Qajs - Together - The Maldives decided to prevent Israelis from entering the country due to the war in Gaza. The president's office said on Sunday that the Cabinet decided to change laws to prevent holders of Israeli passports from entering the country, and to create a subcommittee to supervise the process. He stated that President Mohamed Mwizo would appoint a special envoy to assess Palestinian needs and launch a fundraising campaign. Source: Maan News Agency